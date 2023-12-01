Rechercher
December 2023 by Marc Jacob

3 - 6 juin - Vienna (Austria)
MAAWG General Meeting

www.m3aawg.org

3 - 6 june - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
ttps://www.technosecurity.us/mb

4 - 5 June - Paris
Paris Cyber Week

www.paris-cyber-week.com

4 - 6 June - Cannes (France)
DataCloud Europe

E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary

4 - 6 June - London (UK)
Infosecurity Europe

ExCeL London

Contact: Reed Exhibitions UK
Tel.: +44 (0)20 8271 2130
E-mail: infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk
Web: www.infosec.co.uk

5 - 6 June - London (UK)
GEO Business

www.geobusinessshow.com

5 - 6 June - Santa-Clara - CA) (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo

www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

5 - 7 juin - Rennes
SSTIC

www.sstic.org

11 - 12 June - Galgary (Canada)
CS4CA Canada

www.cs4ca.com

12 - 14 June- Tokyo (Japan)
Interop Japan
www.interop.jp

18 - 20 June - Le Mans (France)
Congrès National SSI Santé
Contact: secretaire@apssis.com
www.apssis.com

19 - 20 June - London (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Place: ExCel London

Contact: Nicola Greenaway
Tel.: + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax: + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail: ngreenaway@niche-events.com
Web: https://ctexpo.co.uk/

27 June - Paris
Diner du Cercle de la sécurité
www.lecercle.biz

27 - 28 June - Luxembourg
ICT Spring 2024

www.ictspring.com/


