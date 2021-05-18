JumpCloud launches free Mobile MFA

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

JumpCloud announced JumpCloud Protect™, a one-touch multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution that makes it easy for IT admins to deploy and enforce MFA without adversely impacting end users. Available for iOS and Android devices, JumpCloud Protect enables simple “touch to verify” functionality for employees when accessing corporate IT resources authenticated by the JumpCloud Directory Platform.

JumpCloud Protect is a fully featured mobile MFA app, that allows employees authenticating into protected apps and resources to verify themselves directly from their corporate-issued or BYOD mobile device. JumpCloud Protect:

Installs on both iOS and Android devices

Simple “one-touch” accept or deny functionality to verify an identity when accessing IT resources

Alternate Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) token-generation capabilities for any JumpCloud authenticated resources or users’ personal online accounts requiring second factor verification.

In addition to its extensive feature set, JumpCloud Protect provides a number of benefits for customers of JumpCloud at any package level, and the employees and IT and security teams that manage access and security controls at these companies:

Secure all endpoints: JumpCloud Protect will extend beyond the JumpCloud user portal and cloud applications, to also protect on-premise applications, Mac, Windows, and Linux desktops, VPN and wireless networks, and servers.

Vendor consolidation: Admins will no longer have to manage third-party MFA or authenticator apps and save on their associated licensing and integration costs. JumpCloud Protect is natively combined with the JumpCloud Directory Platform.

Integrated with JumpCloud’s Conditional Access “step-up” authentication policies: For customers of JumpCloud’s Platform Plus package, JumpCloud Protect adds an extra layer of security by providing an integrated MFA solution with the package’s Conditional Access Policies, triggering verification of an identity based upon a variety of parameters, such as device trust, location, network trust, and application-specific step-up challenges.

Ease of use: Standard MFA methods are often viewed as cumbersome for end users such as the insertion of six digit token numbers into authentication fields or combined with passwords. JumpCloud Protect provides a one-touch authentication method to provide employee convenience when challenged with verifying their identity.

Availability

JumpCloud Protect is currently in an early access evaluation period with select customers and will launch in late Q2.