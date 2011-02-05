July 1 at 11 a.m.: Black Box to Host Live Webinar on the Impact of Video Compression on AV and KVM Systems

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Global information technology solutions provider Black Box will host a live webinar titled "How Video Compression Affects AV and KVM Systems" at 11 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, July 1.

Free with registration, the 45-minute event will focus first on how different video compression technologies and schemes affect AV and KVM systems used for desktop access, wayfinding, and even critical control room hardware. The discussion then will delve into the details of specific use cases, ultimately providing guidance on how to select the right compression algorithm for common AV and KVM deployments and applications. The Black Box webinar will conclude with a Q&A dedicated to participant queries.

Further details and a link to registration are available here. Participants will be asked to register prior to joining the webinar.

