Jonathan Corini Joins as Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales for Mimecast

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced Jonathan Corini has been appointed the new Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales. In this role, Jonathan will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program. Mimecast is dedicated to ensuring its partner community is supported, engaged and armed for success and the appointment of Jonathan will help unify and strengthen its commitment to the channel.

Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience building and managing technology relationships, as well as the teams responsible for driving joint sales within the Channel Partner community. As the Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Jonathan will oversee the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program and will work closely with the teams to ensure alignment and maximize the value for partners. Prior to joining Mimecast, Jonathan was the Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Forescout Technologies where his team delivered a customer-first mission to all Forescout channel partners, spanning more than 90 countries and more than 1000 resellers. Under Jonathan’s leadership, Forescout’s channel partner program received CRN’s 5-Star Award in 2018, 2019, and most recently in 2020 for the Envision Partner Program. Before that, Jonathan held management roles with Tanium, Intel Security and McAfee.