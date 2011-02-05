Join us on Thursday, 21st of January at 10:00 GMT | 11:00 CET: Women and the State of Cybersecurity

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

The number of women in cybersecurity is on the rise. Some of the best and brightest in the industry serve as cybersecurity leaders at Verizon.

This panel of professionals shares a combined 50 years of experience in cybersecurity and important insights on the cybersecurity industry.

Why is there a shortage of talent in cybersecurity, even more so for women? What are the emerging technologies poised to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry? Join this discussion to learn about the most important trends in the industry, how to address the shortage of cybersecurity talent and next-generation technologies that will define the next decade of cybersecurity.

Learn about:

• Most important trends in the industry

• How to address the shortage of cybersecurity talent

• Next-generation technologies that will define the next decade of cybersecurity - AI, BlockChain, IoT and 5G

