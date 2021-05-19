Johnson Controls partners with DigiCert to bring the next level of digital trust to smart building solutions

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Johnson Controls announced it has partnered with DigiCert, the world’s provider of digital certificate services and PKI solutions, to provide customers the most advanced secure, trusted connectivity for smart building technology. The partnership enables the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital solutions suite to utilize the DigiCert ONE PKI platform.

Johnson Controls-DigiCert PKI solution elevates operations within the Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) space to ensure that hardware, software and communication remains trusted throughout the lifecycle of the smart building. This approach brings modern PKI security as well as advanced expertise in managing digital certificates to provide device authentication and identity, data encryption and integrity for each component of the ecosystem.

DigiCert’s vigilance in addressing the current and future landscape of digital identities and cryptography combined with Johnson Controls unmatched experience across all building systems will allow for OpenBlue to provide and maintain trusted smart building solutions within an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

Johnson Controls also recently announced its partnership with Pelion, to accelerate innovation in connectivity, security and intelligence at the edge for Johnson Controls OpenBlue technology. Pelion’s device and edge management capabilities will be used with DigiCert services to ensure digital identities maintain the most stringent level of trust in OpenBlue solutions.