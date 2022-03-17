Search
John Little joins Logpoint as Chief Financial Officer

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the appointment of John Little as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting to LogPoint CEO Jesper Zerlang, Little will be responsible for all aspects of corporate finance with a particular focus on investor relations as Logpoint moves towards series C funding to further fuel its hypergrowth.

John Little has over 30 years of international financial experience from Europe, the US, and the Middle East. He served as the CFO and Managing Director of NYSE-listed AVG Technologies, one of the largest global antivirus software companies, listed. John has also worked in other roles in the technology and financial services sectors.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices across Europe, the USA, and Asia, Logpoint is a multinational, multicultural, inclusive cybersecurity company. Logpoint bolsters organizations in the fight against evolving threats by giving them a single source of truth — an intuitively designed platform with the powerful capabilities needed to ensure their safety.




