Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login Enhances iPhone and iPad Shared Device Management for Frontline Workers

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Jamf announced a new Single Login workflow supported by Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset to simplify and secure shared-device deployments. With this new release, a user’s cloud identity credentials can be used to instantly provision and de-provision an iOS or iPadOS device for their individual needs - all while supporting a native single sign-on workflow, wirelessly and without needing IT to touch the device.

Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset werelaunched three years ago to allow a single device to support multiple customized use cases — a game-changing ability for IT admins and users across all industries. However, many frontline workers using shared iOS devices experience “login fatigue” due to repeatedly logging into multiple applications for their daily work. Additionally, end users don’t have a streamlined way of refreshing the shared device of their credentials at the end of their shift so that it’s ready for the following user.

Today’s launch of Single Login is intended to help users of a shared iOS device have a seamless Apple experience on their device, similar to what they have on their personally owned device. Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login aims to:

• Streamline the End User Workflow - Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login equip frontline workers with a simple way to start and end their use of a shared device - without complex technology or IT support. The workflow enhances device personalization for the duration of use while upholding security standards by only permitting authorized users to access device resources.

• Deliver Native Cross-App Single Sign-On - This new workflow enables a user to access a suite of apps with a single login on a company-owned shared iOS device. Users are no longer burdened by repetitive manual password entry, improving end-user experience and ease of access to frontline productivity tools.

• Enhance Security and Management - Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset with Single Login benefits the end user while also streamlining security and management of company devices for IT teams. The workflow allows for device assignments to be audited by IT for security and inventory management, to easily see which user is assigned to a device from the admin console or through automated reporting.

• Simplify Device Transitions - With Jamf Reset, once the user finishes with the device, they can quickly remove their footprint from the device to ensure it is readied for the following user within seconds. The user’s role-based configuration and app settings are then cleared from the shared iOS device.

Best-in-class app providers that support industries with a large number of frontline workers are joining with Jamf to uniquely solve for these four areas; some with product available for testing today, and others who are actively working on support for the workflow.

The Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset apps require Jamf Pro and are available today on the App Store.