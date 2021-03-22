JLT Mobile Computers joins Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Program

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

JLT Mobile Computers announces that it has joined the Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Solutions Program. This program enables device manufacturers offering solutions for the supply chain and warehousing industries to rapidly validate their products for the Ivanti Wavelink software platform, which facilitates device and wireless infrastructure management, terminal emulation, voice, and mobile application development without the need to modify backend systems. Customers of Ivanti-validated JLT rugged mobile computers benefit from easy access to mobile-enablement solutions that boost supply chain efficiency, productivity and security in the warehouse and across the supply chain.

JLT Mobile Computer devices that are currently Ivanti Wavelink validated include the 5-inch MH1005A rugged Android PDA, the 7-inch MT3007A and 10.1-inch MT2010A rugged Android tablets, and the 12-inch JLT6012 and JLT1214P rugged fixed mount and vehicle-mount Windows computers. These will be joined in the coming months by additional JLT devices.

With customers moving from legacy systems to modern operating platforms on JLT computers, Ivanti Wavelink supply chain solutions make it easy to migrate existing telnet screens or web applications to Windows 10 or Android. Field-proven screens get a contemporary look and feel, work more efficiently, and users love the familiar, intuitive software interface. With JLT hardware now Ivanti Wavelink validated, migration and modernization projects are easier than ever.