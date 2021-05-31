Ivanti launches Ivanti Neurons for ITSM

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced Ivanti Neurons for IT Service Management (ITSM) and Ivanti Neurons for IT Asset Management (ITAM), delivering on its mission to enable the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti Neurons for ITSM empowers service desk analysts and end users with “Interactive Neurons” for pre-ticket automation, resulting in reduced ticket volumes into the service desk, and post-ticket automation for higher accuracy, improved mean time to remediation and optimal personalized experiences. And Ivanti Neurons for ITAM provides IT teams with a comprehensive picture of IT assets from cloud to edge, which is more important in the new remote work environment than ever before.

The pandemic has catalyzed a monumental shift in where and how people work. In the “Everywhere Workplace,” employees use myriad devices to access enterprise applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. And these employees require immediate and personalized resolutions for IT issues impacting their ability to remain productive, regardless of where they are working or what devices they are using. As a result, companies across all industries need to automate their service desks and IT operations. With these latest innovations, Ivanti is meeting market demand and empowering customers with greater visibility, in real time, to actionable information across devices, infrastructure and users to improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency of services delivered.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM leverages automation bots to proactively detect and resolve issues, resulting in improved employee experiences and reduced help desk ticket volumes. Automation bots proactively identify issues and interact with users in their channel of choice to provide the most personalized and contextualized resolutions. And Ivanti Neurons for ITAM brings all hardware, software, server, client, virtual and cloud asset activities together, enabling customers to manage them in one place. By tracking availability and performance, organizations can optimize use and performance of IT assets, reducing costs and increasing productivity.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM and Ivanti Neurons for ITAM are now available.