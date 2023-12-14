Ivanti and Workato Join Forces

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced it will join forces with Workato, the AI-powered Enterprise Automation platform. By integrating their best-in-class technologies, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM and Workato’s Embedded Platform, the two companies will enable Ivanti customers to quickly and easily implement integrations with a wide variety of third-party applications. Using a no-code approach, this seamless integration streamlines workflows, boosts operational efficiency, increases productivity, and accelerates business growth while enabling customers to quickly build third-party integrations, e.g. with HR solutions, Developer tools, ITOM tools, or IT Security tools.