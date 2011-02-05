Ivanti Launches Bespoke Partner Onboarding Service

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announces a white glove service to assist its partners in navigating its expanding portfolio of security offerings and unlocking new sales opportunities. The initiative will be presented to partners at Ivanti’s annual EMEA Partner Roadshow – its first in-person event since the pandemic and its recent acquisitions.

The event will take place in Paris on Thursday 7th October, to initiate the engagement of resellers of Ivanti Security Solutions Group (formerly Pulse Secure) with the full spectrum of Ivanti’s integrated security product portfolio.

Ivanti’s white glove service will deliver a personalised onboarding experience to resellers and act as a “how to sell” guide to Ivanti’s industry leading mobile device management and IT asset management solutions. Currently, Ivanti Security Solutions Group partners supply customers with Zero Trust Network Access, remote access, and network access control. Enrolling in this white glove service will expand partner’s addressable markets with a diversified product portfolio. This includes patch and vulnerability management, risk assessment, Zero Sign On capabilities, device discovery, device visibility, full IT service management support and more.

The EMEA Partner Roadshow agenda has been built specifically for partners. Alan will be joined by colleagues Stuart Robson-Frisby, Director EMEA Channels – Ivanti Core Products, and Jonathan Hallet, VP of EMEA Sales for Security Solutions, to discuss the expanding security portfolio, the Ivanti Partner Programme in more detail and to demonstrate the capabilities of Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access