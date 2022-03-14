Invicti Security Appoints Steven Fitz as Chief Revenue Officer

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security™ announced Steven Fitz has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Fitz brings more than 25 years of experience driving sales organizations and go-to-market strategies for global technology companies and is poised to lead Invicti towards ambitious revenue goals in 2022.

Previously, Fitz served as Chief Revenue Officer at Sumo Logic where his customer-first approach helped grow the SaaS business from $45M to $250M+ ARR. Before Sumo Logic, Steven held executive roles at MapR and Avaya where he drove initiatives to support SaaS customer experience, channel leverage, and overall value realization. Prior to that, he spent five years running Dell EMC Isilon’s APAC-Japan region, living in both Japan and Hong Kong while managing globally-dispersed teams.

The addition of Fitz comes at a time of record growth and expansion for Invicti. The company recently announced the consolidation of its flagship product Netsparker under the Invicti name and also added Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to its platform to help teams mitigate open-source risks at the speed of innovation.

In 2021, the company achieved net dollar retention (NDR) of 124%, and added nearly 750 new customers to its growing portfolio. After a $625 million capital investment led by Summit Partners, Invicti expects to expand its employee base across all operations by as much as 40% in 2022.