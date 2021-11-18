Invicti Security Appoints Michael George as CEO

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security™ announced technology leader Michael George has joined the company as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth through global expansion. This news comes on the heels of Invicti’s recent $625 million investment led by global growth investor Summit Partners. The new capital will help fuel Invicti’s product development and continued growth.

Invicti brings security and development teams together to help organizations secure their web applications and protect customer and company data from breach. Invicti’s two products, Netsparker and Acunetix, help security professionals identify web vulnerabilities and send them to developers for remediation. The company is growing rapidly and is on track to deliver annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of more than 60% in 2021 and expects to increase global headcount by 40% in 2022.

George succeeds current CEO Ferruh Mavituna, who will take on a focused role as Strategic Advisor, helping to keep Invicti on its steep innovation curve and ahead of the market. Mavituna, who founded the company, personally developed the Proof-Based Scanning technology that today enables more than 3,000 customers to secure thousands of web applications with high confidence.

George brings more than 25 years’ experience starting, building and leading growing technology companies. He previously served as CEO of Continuum, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), from 2011 until its acquisition by ConnectWise in 2019. During his tenure, the company grew revenues by more than 500% and expanded from 43 employees to a team of more than 1400 employees serving more than 6800 customers. Prior to Continuum, George served as CEO at OATSystems, application development leaders Bowstreet and Interlynx, and held executive leadership positions at TALX Corporation and DEKA Corporation.

Invicti Security is changing the way web applications are secured. A global leader in web application security for more than 15 years, Invicti provides dynamic and interactive application security products to help organizations in every industry scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers to improve their overall security posture. Invicti’s product Netsparker delivers industry-leading enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas and serves organizations all over the world.