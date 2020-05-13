Introducing SANS Flexi- Pass

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Our mission is to empower current and future cybersecurity practitioners and their organisations with training, education, certifications, and resources to create a safer global community. In challenging and uncertain times like these, we want to do our best to help and support.

That is why SANS is introducing the Flexi-Pass. This Pass offers full flexibility and a SANS training guarantee by offering “all-access” to our different training formats, AND by including a GIAC certification attempt and NetWars Continuous access it ensures you get the most well-rounded training experience.

What does the SANS Flexi-Pass offer?

It allows you to study one selected course across all three SANS training modalities:

SANS OnDemand (8 Months Access)

SANS Live Online

SANS Live In-Person Training

PLUS, it also includes:

One Complimentary GIAC Certification Attempt

NetWars Continuous (8 Months Access)

The Complete SANS Training Experience

The SANS Flexi-Pass provides your organisation with the ability to allow your employees to take training whenever and wherever they want. And at the same time ensures they get the best possible training experience by receiving the training, the certification attempts and the hands-on learning experience through NetWars Continuous.

If you order a SANS course before May 31st, 2020 and use the Flexi-Pass, you get access to all of the different training formats SANS has to offer. Want to learn more? Visit : www.sans.org/flexi-pass-fr

If you would like to speak to a SANS representative to find out more about Flexi pass, please reach out to Axelle Saim, Director France & Luxembourg, SANS Institute, EMEA - asaim@sans.org