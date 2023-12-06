Intrinsic ID Launches First Hardware Root-of-Trust Solution to Meet Functional Safety Standards for Automotive Market

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Intrinsic ID released QuiddiKey® 400, a hardware-based root-of-trust (RoT) solution for semiconductors in the automotive market that must meet stringent functional safety standards. QuiddiKey 400 has been developed following an ISO 26262 functional-safety-compliant flow and meets the ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B fault metric and ASIL D for systematics failures. It leverages SRAM PUF technology to create a hardware-based RoT that secures and protects electronic systems and components.

RoT technology has become essential for protecting connected automotive components from tampering or from being cloned or counterfeited. Supply chain integrity is crucial for automotive safety. According to the Federal Trade Commission, counterfeit parts cost the automotive industry $12 billion a year globally and present significant safety risks. Counterfeit parts lack proper testing and may not function correctly, which can potentially result in loss of life when used in safety-critical equipment, such as braking systems, airbags, or seatbelts. Furthermore, counterfeiting has become so advanced that distinguishing between genuine and fake parts without additional authentication measures can be nearly impossible.

Anything that is connected to the internet is at risk of malicious intrusion, and connected vehicles are no exception. Every connected electronic component represents a potential entry point – into the component itself or onto the network to which it is connected. Since connected vehicles are the standard now, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) introduced the regulations R155 and R156 in 2021. These regulations are intended to protect against vehicle cybersecurity threats. These, along with other industry standards, such as ISO/SAE 21434, are aimed to ensure vehicles are secure by design.

QuiddiKey 400 provides a reliable RoT for ASIC, SoC, MCU and FPGA-based devices, which prevents attacks that can compromise functional safety and provides components with an unclonable identity to protect against counterfeiting. The new product is based on the Intrinsic ID core PUF technology that has already been proven in the field over more than a decade with no known breach or failure. QuiddiKey 400 scales across all foundries and process nodes and includes substantial protection against both software and hardware attacks to deny adversaries access to any key material or data, even on unmanned autonomous vehicles.

The Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey IP is the world’s first RoT IP to receive a SESIP and PSA Certified level 3 certification, it is NIST CAVP certified, ready for FIPS 140-3, and has been deployed and proven in more than 600 million devices, which have been certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA Certified, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

– Availability

QuiddiKey 400 is available now and can be easily integrated and scaled across all foundries and technology nodes. Intrinsic ID will showcase the QuiddiKey 400 to customers for the first time at CES 2024, where the company will be exhibiting as part of the Dutch Pavilion. For customers interested in receiving information or licensing details before CES 2024, please contact Intrinsic ID via info@intrinsic-id.com.

QuiddiKey 400 is the third product available in the QuiddiKey X00 family. More products will become available in this family, where each version of QuiddiKey has been optimized for a key target market such as: IoT, automotive, datacenter, and government and defense.