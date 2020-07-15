Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Takes Top Spot in EMEA on Cloudscene’s Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard as Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation Strategies

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Interxion announced it is the connected data centre provider in EMEA, according to Cloudscene’s H1, 2020 Data Centre Ecosystem Leaderboard, which ranks data centre operators based on the density of their facilities, service providers, network fabrics and cloud on-­‐ramps across North America, EMEA, Asia and Oceania. The leadership position in EMEA reflects the strategic value of Digital Realty’s recent combination with Interxion, coupling density of carrier and cloud network nodes with global reach, enabling the combined organization to meet growing customer demand in the EMEA region and extending customer access to new opportunities globally. Digital Realty’s significant momentum in the Americas reflects the recent acquisition of a majority interest in the Westin Building Exchange, the sixth most densely interconnected facility in North America and the primary interconnection hub for the Pacific Northwest, linking Canada, Alaska and Asia along the Pacific Rim. Enterprises across industries and regions are rapidly adopting digital transformation strategies, with businesses expecting to spend $5.9 trillion1 on digital transformation between 2019 and 2022.