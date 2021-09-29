International Security Expo on 28-29 September 2021

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

ISWeek, incorporating International Security Expo (ISE), International Cyber Expo (ICE) and International Disaster Response Expo (IDR), included sessions from some of the most respected names in security, such as newly appointed chief constable of the British Transport Police, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Lucy D’Orsi, who voiced her support for ‘transformational’ Protect Duty legislation. While not directly addressing the Manchester enquiry, on Day One, sponsored by HS Security, she said: “It would be as impactive to protective security as GDPR has been for the handling of data.”

Ex-jihadi and former MI6 spy Aimen Dean, also warned that “we need to be worried about the wave of terror that is coming from northern Syria and Libya for Christmas this year. This promise of no lockdown at Christmas has made it a more attractive timeframe for targeting. Already they have been thinking about it, already they have been looking at it and I feel this will be the next target.”

Day Two looked at International Cyber Security, sponsored by Tripwire, with host Philip Ingram MBE discussing the connection between the cyber and physical security world with renowned ‘People Hacker’ Jenny Radcliffe. She said: “People don’t think they are rich enough or important enough to be targets…but everyone is a piece of a jigaw for organisations, everyone has something of value” for hackers.

Dr Henry Pearson, UK Cyber Security Ambassador at Department for International Trade (DIT), UKDSE explained to a panel that “countries are experiencing similar sort of threats but the way they deal with them is very different. The UK government is taking a lead in getting in the way of common cyber attacks through the NCSC.”

Sponsored by Apstec Sytems, Day Three focused on Protecting CNI & Crowded Places and adapting Law and Order. Attendees got a rare glimpse into HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) from its Executive Director, Claudia Sturt, who said that crime in and around prisons is rife thanks to internet-enabled mobile phones. She said: “Prisons were analogue, which limited the scope for exploitation. But we now have a generation of prisoners who have grown up with smart phones, and this technology augments criminality.”

Commissioner of the City of London Police Ian Dyson added that Brexit would make extraditing criminals harder for the UK, explaining that “traditional judicial extradition processes…are more expensive and more time consuming, but they are still achievable.”

The final day of ISWeek, sponsored by BlackBerry, centred on International Disaster Response. Tracy Daszkiewicz, Deputy Director Population Health & Wellbeing - Public Health England South West talked about the lessons learned after the Novichok poisonings in 2018. She said of disaster response: “you have to cater for different audiences and work with other organisations to make sure every voice is heard.” Chair of the Emergency Planning Society, Jacqui Semple explained that a ‘one size fits all’ approach is not appropriate but that “being flexible and adaptable has been working very well.”

Event Director Rachael Shattock said: “This year, in the absence of the ability to meet up physically, there has been a real need for the industry to come together to share lessons learned from the COVID crisis. ISWeek has provided a platform for security professionals do just that, with brilliant discussions and a huge number of insightful questions and interactions from across the world at our virtual event. We are delighted to help shape the future of industry – helping people connect and do business.

“We’d like thank each of our speakers for offering up their expertise. We’re now looking ahead to our physical International Security Expo on 28-29 September 2021 - I urge anyone in the industry to sign up to attend for exclusive content which explores the ever-changing legislative landscape, best practice and an opportunity to meet face-to-face with industry partners and friends!”