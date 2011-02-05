International Cyber Exp 28-29 September at Olympia, London: Uniting the worlds of cyber and physical security

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

The number of cyber-attacks on companies, governments and individuals has been consistently rising in recent years, with global ransomware attacks increasing significantly in 2020, up 485% in compared to 2019[1]. Tackling cyber security and protecting key critical infrastructure is key to national security, and the quick pivot to remote working during the Covid pandemic has seen even the most prepared organisations face new security challenges, with cyber criminals quick to take advantage.

This is highlighted by research that reveals CEOs are more concerned than ever about cyber security vulnerabilities, up to 91% from 80% last year[2]. Alarmingly, nearly 80% of senior IT and IT security leaders believe their organisations lack sufficient protection against cyberattacks, despite the fact that they have increased investment in security over the past 12 months[3].

Highlighting the growing need for cyber security readiness and the complex environment security professionals are now operating in, the newly launched International Cyber Expo will open its doors at Olympia, London from 28-29 September – providing invaluable opportunities for face-to-face networking and a chance to discover the latest thinking and solutions designed to mitigate cyber threats.

Co-located with the highly acclaimed International Security Expo, two leading industry events under one roof will provide attendees with the perfect platform to identify the very latest technology and services to protect the digital and physical future. Aimed at Government officials, cyber policymakers, export leaders and CISOs from around the world, the event will help improve the security and resilience of national infrastructures and business continuity with representatives from the Communications, Energy, Utilities, Finance, Government, Health and Transport sectors all in attendance.

Cyber-defence solutions in action

With game-changing products and services on display, attendees will meet more than 50 exhibitors, including Tripwire, Jacobs, Dencrypt, 3M, and Ascentor, as they demonstrate their expertise in Network Protection, Industrial Systems, Endpoint Security, Managed Services, Apps, Mobile Security, Identity & Access Management, Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Disaster Recovery and more. Product demonstrations will be staged in the Product Innovation Theatre, where leading brands launching products and services will showcase their innovative solutions.

Live demonstrations will also take place in the Live Cyber Attack Demonstrator, in association with CrisisCast. Bringing realistic, informed, crisis management and disaster incidents to life, CrisisCast will partner with leading International Cyber Expo exhibitors to deliver a highly immersive, real-time cyber-attack on an eminent retail chain. Incorporating hi-tech stage and film techniques, visitors to the exhibit will be able to see and understand the psychology and motivating factors behind the attack from two perspectives at once – the attackers and the entity’s boardroom.

Elsewhere on the show floor, Cyber Griffin will present its award-winning Decisions and Disruptions tabletop exercise designed to explore the decisions that people make in real-life scenarios to protect their businesses from modern-day threats. Fully immersive teams will put to the test as they respond to both hacking and malware attacks, in addition to physical security threats. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) certified training will offer participants a chance to see first-hand how cyber security can affect an organisation’s turnover, reputation and regulatory fines while highlighting how cyber and physical security impact each other.

Understanding the most pertinent industry trends

Offering exclusive insights into the most pertinent industry trends, the event will also host the Global Cyber Summit where current and future threats will be put under the spotlight. Running over two days, the programme will see a range of globally renowned experts share their knowledge and expertise on a range of topics from serious organised cybercrime, state-sponsored hacking, ransomware attacks, protecting critical national infrastructure and more. All sessions are CPD-certified and a full programme for the two-day high-level summit will be announced in the coming months.

Backed by Government, industry and leading academic professionals Ensuring the event has a laser-like focus on the issues facing us now and in the future, an impressive panel of 27 renowned industry experts have joined the International Cyber Expo Cyber Advisory Council and will share their experiences and knowledge with the show organisers.

Chaired by Professor Ciaran Martin, former CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre and professor at Oxford University, the panel also includes Richard Benham, Global Expert in Data Management, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security, Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Paul Chichester, Director of Operations, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC); Lisa Ventura, CEO & Founder, UK Cyber Security Association (UKCSA); and Henry Pearson, Cyber Security Ambassador and UK Defence and Security Exports, Department for International Trade (DIT), UKDSE.

Professor Ciaran Martin, former CEO, National Cyber Security Centre, commented: “In this year of all years, keeping the cyber security community together is more important than ever. Continued engagement across the industry and between industry and Government, and with friends and partners across the world, is what will keep us safer as we grow ever more dependent on technology and the events industry is vital to this. I am delighted and honoured to be asked to chair the Cyber Advisory Council and look forward to supporting, adding value, sharing knowledge and shaping the future of these essential cyber events.”

International Cyber Expo, Event Director Rachael Shattock said: “With growing investment and awareness of cyber capabilities, never has there been a more important time to understand the convergence of the physical and cyber security sectors, and the solutions required to help security professionals protect our nation and secure our networks. With unparalleled insights from our Cyber Advisory Council, our event will provide exclusive insights and the latest solutions to improve the security and resilience of business and critical infrastructures.”

For more information and to register your interest to attend the International Cyber Expo, which takes place 28-29 September at Olympia, London, co-located with the International Security Expo, visit: https://www.internationalcyberexpo.com/.