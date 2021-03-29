International Compliance Association launches ICA Global Practitioner Advisory Board

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

The International Compliance Association (ICA) – part of Wilmington PLC – has created a Global Practitioner Advisory Board to support its mission to inspire, educate and engage the international compliance community to think more, perform better and help the right business to be conducted in the right way.

Twenty board members have been confirmed from across the globe, who will provide valuable practitioner and industry perspectives, assist in the identification of new opportunities such as new training programmes, events, partnerships, and jurisdictional expansion and act as external ambassadors for ICA.

Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer at 100x Group in Hong Kong, has been confirmed as Chair of the Advisory Board and will be supported by Pekka Dare, Vice President of ICA, as Deputy Chair.

Talking about the launch of the Advisory Board, Pekka Dare confirms: “The new Global Practitioner Advisory Board has been formed to support the strategic direction of ICA. The board is made up of a diverse group of leading compliance and financial crime prevention professionals from different industries and jurisdictions.

“Meeting on a quarterly basis, the board will provide independent, informed and forward-looking advice on the development and strategic growth of ICA and its priorities and activities.”

Confirmed members of ICA’s Global Practitioner Board are: Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer at 100x Group in Hong Kong (Chair); Pekka Dare, Vice President, ICA (Deputy Chair); Rebecca O’Sullivan, Head of Quality Assurance, Governance and Projects – Asia for Commerzbank; Johanna Maria-Leiner, VP Compliance, Governance & Ethics at Paysafe Group; Alison Houston, HO Professional Career Development programmes at RBS/Natwest; Jon Duffy, Senior VP Corp of Assurance & Regulatory Affairs at Genting Casinos; Tarek Howayek, Regional Head Compliance Policy & Oversight at HSBC; Matt Saint, Group MLRO at AXA; JeeMeng Chen, Head of Compliance at AIA Insurance, Singapore; Carrie Penman, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Navex Global; Bradley Mirkin, Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group; Stephen Purdie, Head of Sanctions Response at Nordea; and Paul Asare-Archer, Director of Compliance at O2 (Telefónica UK).

In addition, senior management from ICA are also confirmed, including: Tamara Khan, Executive Director; Bill Howarth, President; Helen Langton, CEO ICTA & MENA; Mark Taylor, Product Director; and Rob Phillipson, Commercial Development Director.

Rebecca O’Sullivan, Head of Quality Assurance, Governance and Projects, Commerzbank Singapore, commented: “The creation of the board is an important move to advance financial crime prevention education globally and foster cooperation. I’m pleased to be part of this development and be able to contribute towards the Board’s goal to raise the support provided by ICA to an even higher level, for the benefit of compliance professionals worldwide.”

Pekka Dare concludes: “We are excited about the formation of the new ICA Global Practitioner Advisory Board and the prospect of working with such a diverse and interesting group to help shape our contribution to the future of regulatory and financial crime compliance.”

For more information about ICA, visit https://www.int-comp.org/.