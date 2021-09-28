Interest in keyword ‘cybersecurity’ on Google Search hits an all-time high

September 2021 by Atlas VPN

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, interest in ‘cybersecurity’ reaches an all-time high on Google Search, according to Google Trends data. Furthermore, the statistics show that Singapore is a leading country in cybersecurity interest, followed by Saint Helena and the United States.

Cybersecurity lately has become a hot topic for many governments and businesses around the world.

The first significant rise of cybersecurity interest happened in February 2016, as it held a score of 49. However, the increase seemed to be temporary as the following month value dipped to 27.

Cybersecurity keyword interest came back up to a score of 49 again in October 2017. Since then, it has been steadily going up only with a few set downs. Almost four years after, right now, concern in cybersecurity is at its highest point — 100 value.

Cybersecurity writer and researcher at Atlas VPN William Sword shares his thoughts on the increased interest in cybersecurity:

“Cybersecurity and online privacy have become important topics in the current climate. As cyberattacks continue to grow, more people understand that they can become victims of a hack with devastating consequences. So educating yourself about cybersecurity and looking into security products and services can help you become more resilient against cyber threats.”

Countries with the most interest in cybersecurity

Cybersecurity interest has been growing more in countries that have invested money to spread general awareness. At other times, interest grew because of first-hand experiences when lacking knowledge on the topic caused significant cyber issues.

Singapore stands out among other countries for interest in cybersecurity as they scored 100 points in Google Trends.

The second place for interest in the keyword ‘cybersecurity’ goes to Saint Helena, which collected a score of 59. Important to note that value means a higher proportion of queries and not a higher absolute query count. Most likely, that is why St. Helena island, populated by about 5,000 people, got so high on the list.

On the other hand, the United States earned a score of 48 over the ten years. Multiple cyberattacks on American businesses and government administrations indeed made people turn their heads to cybersecurity.