Integrity360 named as Security Pure-Play Representative Vendor in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Managed Security Services

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announced that it has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Services (MSS).

Gartner identified Integrity360 as a Security Pure-Play Representative vendor who offer MSS. Gartner estimates that more than 500 providers in this market claim to offer MSS and those listed in the report are those that are visible to Gartner clients, have core capabilities that represent the central requirements seen from buyers in the MSS market, and represent variety in both global distribution and size.

Often referred to as an “extension of your security team”, Gartner outlines that, “MSS is 60% process, 30% people and 10% technology… Delivered as human-performed, technology-supported services, managed security must deliver more than the findings of a technology. It must combine human expertise and analysis, with efficient processes to deliver actionable outcomes that the buyer can consume.”

Integrity360 Managed Security Services bring together industry leading cyber security expertise with cutting edge technologies and standards using an agile approach to mitigate risks and deliver actionable outcomes to its clients, 24x7.

The company has recently launched its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Incident Response (IR) services as part of its suite of award-winning MSS.

Reference: Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Security Services, Pete Shoard, Kelly Kavanagh, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, 7 Dec 2020