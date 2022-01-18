Integrity360 Partners with Varonis

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announces that it has become the first Irish pure-play cybersecurity partner for leading data protection provider Varonis.

By partnering with Varonis, Integrity360 will enhance its capabilities in the areas of data protection, cybersecurity, threat detection, and compliance – making it possible to deliver data-focused protection for customers’ sensitive data.

As a Gold Varonis partner, Integrity360 will now offer the Varonis Data Security Platform to its customers. Varonis protects organisation’s mission-critical data on prem, in the cloud, and across today’s most popular SaaS and IaaS apps and services with DatAdvantage Cloud. Organisations using Varonis know where their important data is stored, that only the right people have access to it, and that data is being used correctly.

Following the recent rise in both the frequency and efficacy of attacks, Integrity360 is seeing high demand for ransomware detection and prevention solutions among customers from all market segments and verticals. Varonis reduces ransomware risk by decreasing the potential blast radius — everything an attacker can access with a compromised account or system – and by identifying and stopping the encryption process.

In line with the partnership, Integrity360 is offering customers a free, no-obligation risk assessment and subsequent roadmap to address any potential data risks within their business.