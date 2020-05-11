Integration Modules Connect Compass SaaS Solution to Core IT Tools for Comprehensive Enterprise Data Protection

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that the company is offering a family of integration modules for its Compass™ enterprise SaaS data protection solution. The modules enable managed service providers and global systems integrators to deliver a comprehensive, multicloud data protection platform through integrations with enterprise tools such as ServiceNow, Remedy, Ansible, vRealize, Chef, Active Directory, LDAP, Data Domain, and Puppet.

The Compass application integration modules are designed to ensure that data protection is managed, monitored, and included in core IT infrastructure services. Integration modules deliver backup alerts and reporting information directly to existing tools, such as ServerGraph (Rocket), billing systems, ServiceNow, and Remedy, via native APIs or network protocols such as SNMP and SMTP.

This automation eliminates numerous manual steps users would otherwise need to perform every day. For global systems integrators and managed service providers, the modules bring powerful new efficiencies and cost savings to their ability to offer more comprehensive data protection to their enterprise customers.