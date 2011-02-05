IntSights Launches PCI Threat Intelligence Offering Ahead of PCI 4.0

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

IntSights announced the launch of the company’s newest integrated product and services offering, PCI DSS Threat Intelligence Assessments, ahead of PCI DSS 4.0 in 2021. This new offering will enable businesses that are required to comply with the PCI DSS a prioritised advanced view of their PCI in-scope systems, data, and assets on the clear, deep, and dark web, before they become a threat and increase risk to their data protection policy.

As the only threat intelligence company with a dedicated compliance and data privacy practice, the new IntSights solution empowers our PCI DSS intelligence assessment consultations, which are led by Chris Strand, Chief Compliance Officer at IntSights, and the founder and former leader of the compliance practice at Carbon Black. With threat intelligence emerging as a necessity for PCI DSS covered entities and a critical part of a risk-based approach to cybersecurity, IntSights is enabling continuous compliance with PCI and other regulations, like GDPR, while assisting with audits and improving overall security.

IntSights supports PCI DSS by providing customers with the intelligence to prioritise security vulnerabilities and protect systems that process, transmit, and store credit card data. In addition, IntSights helps to validate the secure transmission of cardholder data, providing proactive validation of data encryption technologies, as well as uncovering cardholder data exposure and leakage. IntSights reinforces payment systems tests and processes that help maintain the overall data security policy.

The IntSights approach to PCI DSS gives customers a baseline framework from which they can diminish risk associated with the payments ecosystem. IntSights supports this framework, through:

• Gap Analysis: IntSights provides native support for the PCI DSS Gap Analysis, identifying gaps to customer security posture through the pre-compliance data gathering process, as well as helping to identify control problems in advance of an audit.

• Digital Footprinting: IntSights provides targeted digital footprinting to disclose and map an organisation’s exposure across the clear, deep, and dark web. For PCI DSS, this enables the ability to get full visibility of any cardholder data that may be exposed or stolen.

• Risk Assessment: IntSights provides context to the proactive collection of threat intelligence by enriching the PCI annual risk assessment and accelerating the prioritisation of vulnerabilities, risks, and threats to cardholder data.