IntSights Launches Global Partner Program

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

IntSights announced the launch of the IntSights Global Partner Program, which extends the company’s External Threat Protection Suite to enterprises around the world.

The IntSights Partner Program is tiered to provide three different levels of support. Each level is designed to maximize collaboration and drive the best business outcomes for both IntSights and its partners.

• Tier 1: Strategic Partners - National or global partners with strong cybersecurity capabilities focused on driving IntSights solutions through resale and/or MSSP business models
• Tier 2: Business Partners - Security specialized partners with regional and/or vertical focus
• Tier 3: Associate Partners - Partners with specific customer relationships with the ability to leverage IntSights technical capabilities, either through resale or referral models




