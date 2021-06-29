Ingram Micro Cloud Delivers Partner Transformation Program To Accelerate Partners’ Amazon Web Services Business

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

As a result of the initiatives within the recently announced global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ingram MicroCloud is introducing a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) as part of their AWS Illuminate offering. The AWS Illuminate PTP will enable Ingram Micro’s partners to maximize their AWS practices and accelerate revenue growth.

AWS partners who have gone through the comprehensive assessment, training, and enablement engagement see greater year-on-year revenue growth than those who have not completed the PTP, according to AWS. On average, companies in the program see 50-70% revenue growth and 140% won opportunities growth year-on-year.

Partners who go through the AWS Illuminate PTP will further benefit by incorporating Ingram Micro Cloud’s strategic frameworks for practice building, including the IaaS 9-Step Strategy Framework and the IaaS Solution Growth Journey geared towards helping partners through their maturity in the cloud.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s partner enablement program, AWS Illuminate, has been focused on helping partners build a profitable AWS cloud business through exclusive services and offerings. Now, Ingram Micro Cloud is integrating the PTP with AWS Illuminate to deliver a consulting engagement that helps partners align internally, develop a clear strategy and vision for their AWS practice, and accelerate their cloud business at any stage in their AWS journey.

SyncOrg, previously known as DSA Consulting, is the global delivery partner and architect of the PTP for AWS and has supported hundreds of partners globally to accelerate their cloud businesses. The inclusion of PTP as part of AWS Illuminate is born from Ingram Micro Cloud’s deepened relationship with AWS and drive to develop an ecosystem of enabled, optimized, and connected partners with a common goal and focus. SyncOrg’s unique engagement with Ingram Micro Cloud is based on a shared vision to maximize the growth of partners through 2021 and beyond.