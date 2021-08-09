Ingram Micro Cloud Announces Milestone Achievement of 200 AWS Certifications

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ingram Micro Cloud announced that its team has collectively achieved the milestone of 200 AWS Certifications, further strengthening its ability to offer partners a high level of skill and technical expertise globally. Through AWS Certifications, Ingram Micro Cloud is invested in continuing professional development for its associates to deliver depth in skill to build and manage cloud infrastructure, stay current on new trends, and pass its benefits to its partners.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, Ingram Micro Cloud provides cloud service expertise to accelerate the growth of channel partners. This prestigious accomplishment sets a new benchmark of technical expertise for the company, marking a significant differentiator for a distributor in the AWS ecosystem. Ingram Micro Cloud’s partners will be able to access a high quality of expertise in the support they receive through the company, as well as leverage the diverse set of skill sets to service optimal cloud solutions to its customers.

AWS Certifications help learners build credibility and confidence by validating their cloud expertise with an industry-recognized credential and organizations identify skilled professionals to lead cloud initiatives using AWS.

Ingram Micro Cloud announced its global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in March. The agreement aims to maximize AWS practices for Ingram Micro partners, offer them new opportunities to meet customer needs and expand their IaaS business, and drive geographic reach and footprint of AWS and its partners. As a result of the agreement, Ingram Micro Cloud is dedicated to not only improving the quantity of skilled associates, but the quality of skill the team brings to its partners.

With a network of about 1000 AWS Partners, Ingram Micro Cloud is able to deliver cloud solutions that accelerate the growth of both commercial and public sector partners. Covering a range of fundamental certifications like the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and professional and specialty certifications like the AWS Certified Solutions Architect, the 200 AWS Certifications milestone helps validate the level of expertise that Ingram Micro Cloud is dedicated to bringing to its partners.