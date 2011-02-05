Infovista to sell its Ipanema SD-WAN business to Extreme Networks

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infovista announced the company has entered into an agreement for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) to acquire Infovista’s Ipanema SD-WAN business. The transaction is subject to consultations with the Infovista works council.

Infovista’s Ipanema business provides next generation cloud-managed SD-WAN platform that is designed to deliver different workloads and applications faster and more securely across conventional Wide Area Networks and multiple cloud service providers. Infovista’s Ipanema SD-WAN solutions serve approximately 400 customers.

The planned transaction is part of Infovista’s strategic transformation as it sharpens its focus on delivering its cloud-native network lifecycle automation (NLA) platform designed for the 5G era to both Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Enterprises.

Transaction Details

Upon completion of the required works council consultations, Infovista will enter into a definitive purchase agreement with Extreme. The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021.