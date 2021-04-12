Infovista Awarded a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award Three Years in a Row

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infovista announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the Ipanema Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) platform a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.This is the third consecutive year that Infovista has won the SD-WAN Product of the Year category.

Ipanema SD-WAN is delivered with flexible, consumption-based licensing that enables the enterprise to easily scale capacity up or down as the business requires. Ipanema SD-WAN can be deployed in as little as 1/10th the time of the typical SD-WAN deployment and offers the only zero-touch, risk-free path to SD-WAN.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.