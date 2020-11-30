Infosim® and B. Braun strengthen partnership with extension of automated network management services

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

A cutting edge manufacturer of medical technology and pharmaceutical products and services worldwide, B. Braun Melsungen AG has been using the industry-leading unified network and services management platform StableNet® by Infosim® to secure and maintain its network infrastructure. Starting immediately, the cooperation has been extended to include new services and features for automated network management.

The relationship between the two German firms began with the Phase 1 rollout in November, 2019. Since then, StableNet® has been implemented for network monitoring, backup, fault management, network automation, and REST interfaces. The most recent extension will see the inclusion of further platform functionalities, including network configuration and change management (NCCM) and external Wi-Fi measurements. With over 64,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun continues to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a healthy network infrastructure.