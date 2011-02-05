Infosecurity Europe launches its 12rd October Sessions: a virtual one-day conference for Cyber Security Awareness Month 2021

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, will be running a virtual conference on Tuesday 12 October in support of Cyber Security Awareness Month 2021, the theme of which is Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart. The aim is to empower individuals and organisations to play a proactive role in enhancing cybersecurity, with an emphasis on personal accountability. The virtual conference will also include more practical and technical discussions.

Infosecurity Europe’s October Sessions will provide expert insights and practical knowledge that help businesses equip their people with a better understanding of cybersecurity, and the resources to be safer online. The event will involve a full day of webinars on topics including resilience, the insider threat, and cybercrime. Registrations for each of the virtual sessions are now open here.

There will be three Keynote Presentations, each delivered by inspiring and experienced speakers from across the industry.

Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and Oz Alashe, CEO, CybSafe will deliver the first Keynote session, A Whole Lotta BS (Behavioural Science). In their presentation, Lisa and Oz will explore the findings from the NCSA’s annual survey into the American public’s attitudes and beliefs about security through a behavioural science lens. They’ll identify potential drivers and barriers towards secure habits.

In her session Social Engineering: Tackling Human-Centred Vulnerabilities, Jenny Radcliffe, Founder and Director of Human Factor Security, will explain how information security professionals can address the insider threats within their organisations in a way that creates business advantage, as well as empowers staff to become cybersecurity champions both at home and in the office.

Jenny Radcliffe comments: “It’s so important for everyone to play their part in cybersecurity; when it comes to the business context we’re all practitioners now. People still view cyber-attacks as a ‘technical problem’, when actually most have a human element. Organisations must make it easy for people to do the right thing, by providing the necessary knowledge and resources. There’s a great opportunity to do that right now as we bring people back into the workplace.”

The third Keynote Speaker will be Rik Ferguson, Vice President Security Research with Trend Micro. In The Future of Cybercrime - New Tech, New Threats, New Mindset, Rik will look at how cyber attackers are exploiting the pandemic, manifest in themed phishing and cyber-enabled frauds, but also in the nation state arena. He will explain how we can anticipate the future of cybercrime to enable governments, businesses, and citizens to prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The virtual conference will also include practical discussions where experts debate the latest issues and share ideas. The first will be a fireside chat with Derrick Johnson, AT&T’s National Practice Lead, and Bindu Sundaresan, AT&T’s Director, Cybersecurity. In Setting the Cyber Scene: A Focus on Resilience, Risk and Trust, they will discuss what CISOs’ priorities should be as they build their cyber resilience.

Later in the day Mark Walker, Security Solutions Lead, EMEIA at Jamf, will host a talk on A Perspective of Security in a MacOS World. In it, he will look at what MacOS brings to security, how the underlying architecture is different, and why security tools have to learn how to adapt.

There will also be three Tech Showcases, featuring presentations on the latest product, service and solutions innovations from Mary Blackowiak, Lead Product Marketing Manager and Lisa Ashjian, Lead Product Marketing Manager, AT&T will cover how they develop strategies to realise a SASE deployment and how they detect and respond to security threats faster in their SAAS services, cloud infrastructure, corporate networks, and remote endpoints.

David Thomason, WW Director of Solution Architects, NoName Security focus on the challenges of modernizing application security practices in light of accelerating shifts to DevOps delivery models and rapid adoption of cloud-native application designs.

James Alliband Manager, Product Marketing, VMWare will be discussing how a different approach to security is crucial. That’s why modern ‘anywhere businesses’ are protecting their workloads and data with VMware Security to leverage existing infrastructure in new ways, shifting from reactivity to a proactive posture of strength, flexibility and agility. The session will discuss this and how ‘Anywhere Business’ can modernize and accelerate its response to threats.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, says: “All roles within an organisation now need to have some responsibility and capability around information security. There can no longer be any complacency around a ‘cushion’ of protection provided by IT and security teams. Each individual employee must be aware of the risks to businesses processes and data, and understand how to behave to protect them. Our October Sessions will help organisations build a security-first mindset across the workforce, and equip their people with the knowledge and skills to play an active part strengthening the security posture.”

Infosecurity 2022 will run from Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 June 2022 at ExCeL London. Full details about the exhibition and conference programme will be released on the website in coming months.