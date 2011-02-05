Infosecurity Europe announces registrations now open for virtual conference to run from 2-4 June 2020

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, has announced that registrations are now open for its three-day online conference programme which will run from 2-4 June 2020. The virtual conference will feature a series of panel discussions and keynote presentations on the topics of resilience, strategic planning and human risk. The CISOs and industry leaders taking part – from organisations including Airbus, JLL, NHS, Uber, Opel Vauxhall and Dropbox – will share insight that can be directly applied to the unprecedented security issues we’re facing now.

After monitoring the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Reed Exhibitions made the decision to postpone Infosecurity Europe, which was scheduled to take place from 2-4 June in Olympia, London. New dates will be announced soon, and in the meantime they will provide a programme of virtual content. To register to attend, please visit: https://www.infosecurityeurope.com/...

Nicole Mills, Senior Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said: “We’re proud of the role that Infosecurity Europe has played in keeping our community informed over the last 25 years, and we’re determined to keep the conversation going despite the challenges and limitations we all currently face. By running a conference online, we’re able to bring industry leaders and change-makers together virtually, and we are delighted that so many of them were still keen to be involved. We hope that infosec professionals across Europe will take the opportunity to join our webinars, learn from our fantastic speakers and gain new ideas, knowledge and inspiration to strengthen their organisations’ security posture.”

Attendees can join live each day for the sessions, which will run from 11:00 – 16:30 BST. The webinars are aimed at organisations ranging from global enterprises to SMEs.

DAY 1 – RESILIENCE (Tuesday 2nd June)

Learn how your organisation, and its architecture, systems, policies and strategies, can be more resilient, and how to cope with, recover from and learn from incidents.

• Panel Discussion:Ensuring the Cyber Resilience of the UK’s Most Critical Systems. Panellists include Dr. Kevin Jones, Global Chief Digital and Information Security Officer (CISO), Airbus

• Panel Discussion:Addressing Cybersecurity Risks: New Attacks, Vulnerabilities, and Tips for Securing Your Systems, Vendor Access, & Data. Panellists include Becky Pinkard, CISO, Aldemore; Amit Basu, Vice President, CIO & CISO, International Seaways

• Keynote Presentation: Building a Resilient Company Culture that Will Help Employees Thrive led by Shobhana Ahluwalia, CIO at Uber

Amit Basu of International Seaways says: “The COVID-19 outbreak might be viewed as the moment the way the world worked fundamentally changed. Working from home has created a serious challenge for information security professionals; hackers are not on lockdown, and we need to build our cyber-resilience. CISOs are scrambling to figure out how to keep enterprise information assets safe when users’ computers are not secured by the standard enterprise level controls. Infosecurity Europe’s virtual event will enable us to share our problems and ideas, and discuss the new threats and how we can better defend our organisations against them.”

DAY 2 – THE HUMAN FACTOR (Wednesday 3rd June)

Sessions will cover how to implement and lead strategies to manage human risk, and engage users to drive a secure mindset across the organisation.

• Panel Discussion:How to Effectively Manage the Human Element of Risk. Panellists include Mark Osborne, EMEA CISO, JLL; David Boda, CISO, Camelot (National Lottery); Dr Jessica Barker, Cybersecurity Consultant; Saiful Choudhury, Head of Privacy, University Hospitals of Leicester, NHS Trust; Vincent Blake, Information Technology Security Officer, Pearson Plc

• Panel Discussion:Working and Securing Businesses Remotely to Achieve Business Continuity. Moderated by Mark D. Nicholls, Head of Information Security, CISO. Panellists include James Packer, Head of Cyber Security, EF Education First; Jon Townsend, Chief Information Officer, National Trust; Wendy Nather, Head of Advisory CISOs, Duo Security, Cisco

• Keynote Presentation:Strong Leadership for Uncertain Times. The speaker is Sajed Naseem, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), New Jersey Courts

In his session, Mark Osborne of JLL is looking forward to helping security staff do more with less. “Many CISOs have used the unpredictable nature of human behaviour as a handy excuse for security issues, while burning cash on elaborate policy portals, awareness training and phishing tests merely for contractual compliance,” he says. “More recently, ‘user collaboration’ has become fashionable, but this has promoted a sense of enhanced staff entitlement, rather than a focus on their corporate obligation. We’ll be talking about an approach which involves harnessing ‘user power’ as a force for good security, reducing risk and increasing ROI on tightening budgets.”

DAY 3 – STRATEGIC PLANNING (Thursday 4th June)

Learn how to guide your security teams to adapt to and tackle ongoing challenges, to manage governance, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance and third party risk, and to develop an effective cybersecurity planning and engagement strategy.

• Panel Discussion:Allocating the Security Budget: How to Do More with Less? Panellists include Deborah Haworth, CISO, Penguin Random House UK

• Panel Discussion:Creating More Resilient Supply Chains. Moderated by Paul McKay, Senior Analyst, Security & Risk, Forrester

• Panellists include Diana Kramer, Senior Security Engineer, King; Adam Drabik, CISO, Opel Vauxhall; Christian Toon, CISO, Pinsent Masons LLP

• SME Panel Discussion:Implementing Information Security Controls to Manage 2020’s Risk in the SME. Moderated by Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Bridget Treacy of Hunton Andrews Kurth will be focusing on the increased threat of cyber-attacks facing SMEs as social distancing measures continue. She explains: “A recent Verizon report indicated that just under half of all cyber-attacks target SMEs – and a data breach can be fatal. Often small businesses simply don’t have the budget or experience to invest in cybersecurity, but they – or their customers – may have extremely valuable data. My session will focus on the practical steps SMEs can take to implement information security controls, along with strategies for managing information security and cyber risk that do not depend on large budgets.”

In the coming weeks, the Infosecurity Europe team will be announcing more details on new speakers and panellists that are added to the line-up, through regular media updates and also on the event website: www.infosecurityeurope.com/v....