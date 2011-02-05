Infosecurity Europe 2021 postpones live event – virtual exhibition and conference to continue as planned 13-15 July

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, has announced that it is postponing the live exhibition and conference due to run at London Olympia in July, following the government’s delay in lifting the final COVID-19 restrictions. Instead it will deliver a virtual exhibition and conference from 13-15 July 2021, the original dates of the event. The in-person event will now be held in 2022.

This year’s Infosecurity Europe was set to combine both live and online elements. The planned virtual programme will be retained, and further built out with a rich line-up of presentations, talks and discussions. Among the confirmed sessions are:

• An opening Keynote Presentation each day featuring speakers from the cutting-edge of information security who are tackling major challenges every day.

• Information Security Exchange – a forum for suppliers and end-users to engage in discussion about the latest developments, debate the latest issues and exchange ideas.

• Technology Showcase – digestible 25 min presentations showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the product, service and solutions space.

• Talking Tactics – a series of real-life case studies providing practical and actionable knowledge around improving security strategy and cyber-resilience.

Participants will also be able to browse exhibitors and their products via the virtual Infosecurity Europe platform, and arrange one-to-one video meetings with them. The full programme will be shared via updates and published on the website soon.

All visitors, exhibitors and press who have already registered for Infosecurity Europe 2021 will be able to access the virtual event. Those that haven’t yet registered can do so here.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said: “Infosecurity Europe has always been the place where the cybersecurity industry’s finest minds come together to share knowledge, ideas and experiences. While we can’t yet meet in person, we’ll still be bringing the community together this July for a digital only event. We’ve run two very successful virtual conferences over the past year, and we’re ready to deliver a stimulating and insightful programme of content, with plenty of opportunities to discuss, debate and discover the best ways to protect organisations and get ahead of cyber-criminals.”