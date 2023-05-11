Informatica deepens partnership with Google Cloud, announces availability of SaaS master data management natively on Google Cloud to deliver trusted data

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Informatica further strengthened ties with Google Cloud and put more power in the hands of customers with two new developments: the launch of Informatica’s Intelligent Master Data Management Software-as-a-Service (Intelligent MDM) natively on Google Cloud and Informatica’s comprehensive Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) on Google Cloud in Europe. The announcements were made at Informatica World 2023, the company’s annual customer conference underway in Las Vegas.

Informatica’s AI-powered, multidomain Intelligent MDM SaaS on Google Cloud provides customers with a trusted, holistic view of their entire data environment across all business domains, from customers, suppliers, and products, to employees, locations, and industry-specific assets. It allows the integration and rationalisation of hundreds of disparate data sources into a single, authoritative version of truth, or golden record, for all critical business operations, which makes business processes more efficient and delivers reliable business insights. We believe this was punctuated recently when Informatica was [LB1] named a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Master Data Management Solutions.

IDMC on Google Cloud in Europe addresses data sovereignty and localisation concerns established by the General Data Protection Regulation and similar legislation. European-based organisations can now deploy IDMC workloads within the EU, which keeps the customer’s data and metadata in the region. This gives customers the confidence they can leverage comprehensive benefits of IDMC to properly manage and maximise their data without sacrificing innovation or running afoul of stringent compliance requirements.

Informatica’s SaaS MDM for Google Cloud and IDMC for Google Cloud in Europe can now be purchased through Google Cloud Marketplace. This enables organisations to purchase IDMC as SaaS MDM through Google Cloud billing.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Master Data Management Solutions, Peer Contributors, 21 June 2022

