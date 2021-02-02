Infoblox Upgrades NIOS

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announces updates to its award-winning Network Identity Operating System (NIOS). This latest release provides customers DoT/DoH support for advanced security, additional cloud integrations and DevOps automation, DDI enhancements, and extended service provider capabilities. The update enables organizations to extend visibility, reliability and security across on-premises and cloud networks, which accelerates their workplace transformation.

For a year now, organizations have expanded their networks into hybrid and multi-cloud environments to enable business operations during the COVID-19 disruptions. NIOS 8.4.8, 8.5.2, and 8.6 gives network administrators the tools they need to manage the complexities of the cloud-first network. This latest NIOS release addresses the challenges by providing:

• Advanced enterprise security through DoT/DoH support to encrypt communications between a DNS client and its local DNS server. This helps prevent DNS-based attacks and forgeries and blocks encrypted communications to unauthorized external DNS servers. Additionally, FIPS 140-2 Level 2 enhancements provide role-based authentication and anti-tampering safeguards.

• Increased multi-cloud integrations and more DevOps flexibility and automation for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Cisco ISE, ACI, Meraki and Viptela, Red Hat OpenShift and VMWare. Infoblox APIs and templated integrations give DevOps teams the ability to quickly deploy hybrid multi-cloud networks with simplicity, automation and cost savings.

• Stronger DDI through improved DNS resolution, DNS scavenging, physical and virtual appliance pairings, and Anycast configuration. These advancements improve visibility, reliability, and performance across an organization’s hybrid environments.

• More service provider capabilities for privacy, security and control. Service providers will be able to leverage DoT/DoH at scale, enforce security policies for virtual DNS Cache Acceleration (vDCA), and enable URL filtering to send only the traffic of the relevant domains to the managed services provider for inspection.

The buzz from Infoblox customers:

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center uses NIOS to scale its DDI services with the property’s physical expansion into the second largest hotel in Florida.

• “Among the main advantages of the Infoblox subscription model are cost savings, flexibility, and scalability. Infoblox technology just works so that our team can focus on priority tasks and drive innovation and the best experience for our guests and customers.”—Tom Arnold and Nova Mtunga, Network Specialists

Paddy Power Betfair uses NIOS to handle traffic spikes during sporting events, which has helped the company grow market share in the competitive world of online gaming.

• “Where our Infoblox solution has really made a positive contribution to the business is, first, in allowing us to accommodate growth—we’ve expanded by leaps and bounds over the past five years—and second, by enabling us to automate key networking operations."—Gianlorenzo Cipparrone, Deliver Manager for Systems Management

Rabobank, one of the 50 largest banks in the world, uses NIOS to simplify its massive network, ensuring employees and users consistently experience reliable access to its online services.

• "Infoblox helped us address the challenge of how we guarantee that our online services are available to our customers 24x7.”— Olav Roes, Senior Service Owner, Network Security and Connectivity