Infoblox Offers Simplified Network Operations Through Collaboration with Ciena

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced expanded market opportunities through a collaboration with Ciena, combining the benefits of the Infoblox DDI Platform to dynamic NFV environments with Ciena’s universal customer premise equipment (uCPE). In this initial release, Infoblox DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (“DDI”) and Secure DNS capabilities are available for the Enterprise branch office edge, improving service agility with highly-available and dynamic DNS, DHCP and IP address assignment through a validated NFV software instance that runs on the Ciena 3906 and 3926 Platforms.

In a hybrid cloud architecture, enterprises continue to become more decentralized and operate across multiple platforms. While technologies such as SD-WAN can be a simple and cost-effective way to provide enterprises with reliable and optimized connectivity to cloud-based applications such as Office 365, without upgrades to their underlying DDI infrastructure, users can experience poor application performance due to inadvertent connections to geographically distant service endpoints in the cloud.

The Infoblox DDI NFV solution, leveraging Ciena’s 3906 and 3926 Platforms, enables service providers to offer enterprise customers the ability to simplify management of highly distributed remote networks and to optimize the network performance of cloud-based applications. Through additional third-party virtualized network functions (VNFs), enterprises can replace traditional hardware-based appliances with SD-WAN connectivity, advanced firewall/UTM capabilities, secure DNS, and WAN optimization features, all hosted on a single, reliable, and secure Ciena host platform. Further, Ciena’s 3906 and 3926 Platforms delivers MEF 2.0-compliant and MEF 3.0-compliant Ethernet connectivity, respectively, alongside VNF hosting. Ciena’s 3906 and 3926 Platforms are compact, carrier-grade CPEs optimized for 1 gigabit and 10 gigabit Ethernet connectivity applications, respectively.