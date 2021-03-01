Infoblox Invests in Cloud Specialization to Scale Success of Channel Partners Selling SaaS

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

With a relentless and growing focus on partner success, Infoblox Inc. is investing in expanding the skill sets of its top-performing cloud-first channel partners.

Announced today, the new Infoblox Cloud Specialization program marks a foundational step in the execution of the company’s SaaS go-to-market strategy, which is predominantly channel-centric and applies the latest advances in microservices, containerization, and virtualization to bring foundational DDI and security capabilities to the cloud in new and different ways.

As part of the new SaaS designation, up to 30 designated channel partners worldwide will gain exclusive access to Infoblox’s Cloud Champions — a team of proven cloud experts in field sales, business development, customer training and other disciplines. Working together, Infoblox’s Cloud Champions will help these channel partners expand their cloud business and achieve greater success through more effectively marketing, selling and supporting SaaS-based solutions. Additional partner benefits will include double-digit sales incentives, exclusive training and education offerings, as well as executive insights and peer-to-peer learnings.

The Infoblox Cloud Specialization program is part of the award-winning Infoblox BuildingBLOX partner program.