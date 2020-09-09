Infoblox Announces Investment from Warburg Pincus

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Infoblox Inc. announced that it has secured a significant investment from Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing. Vista Equity Partners, an investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, who acquired Infoblox in 2016, will continue as an investor, with Warburg Pincus and Vista equal partners.

Infoblox is a provider of core networking and cybersecurity solutions that enable enterprise IT managers, network operators, security operators and Chief Information Security Officers to optimize and secure their networks. The investment will help Infoblox accelerate the growth of its core DDI products and continue to invest in its next-generation, cloud-native BloxOne platform that simplifies networking and security services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments across the borderless enterprise.

Warburg Pincus has invested more than $20 billion in technology companies since inception and is one of the most active growth investors in enterprise technology and cloud-based platforms. Notable technology investments include CrowdStrike, Samsara, Avalara, Ant Financial, Trax and Gojek, among others. One of the firm’s core areas of focus is in backing growing infrastructure software companies, including its recent investment in BetterCloud and now Infoblox.

Since Vista acquired Infoblox in 2016, the company has invested significantly in developing its next-generation, cloud-native BloxOne Platform. The investment in building this cloud-native architecture positions Infoblox to more quickly develop new cloud-managed applications—like its BloxOne DDI and BloxOne Threat Defense solutions—that can respond to the needs and handle the complexity of today’s borderless networks.

Credit Suisse served as financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor to Warburg Pincus. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Qatalyst Partners served as sell-side financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as sell-side legal advisor to Infoblox and Vista Equity Partners.