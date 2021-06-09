Infoblox 3.0 Unites Hybrid DDI and Security to Unlock Cloud-first Strategies

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. embarks on Infoblox 3.0, focused on delivering a secure cloud-first network experience. The company is uniting NIOS, the industry leading on-premises DDI solution, with its cloud-native BloxOne Threat Defense and BloxOne DDI platforms to help customers bridge core networking and security into cloud environments that underpin the needs of the modern enterprise.

Infoblox 3.0 harnesses the industry’s leading DDI and DNS security solutions to enable on-premises, virtual, cloud and hybrid deployments tailored to customers’ network modernization needs. Enabling these deployments ensure customers can grow their networks in a way that is:

• Simple: Automating and standardizing the delivery of cloud-first network experiences with the richest set of cloud-native APIs, integrations and contextual data available on the market

• Reliable: Providing proven five-nines reliability for mission-critical networks, including the largest networks in the world, with the flexibility and cost efficiency of the cloud

• Scalable: Delivering services when and where customers need them with a seamless, uniform experience

• Secure: Enabling customers to automate anytime, anywhere foundational security for all users and devices with faster threat detection and remediation