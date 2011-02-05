InfoSaaS and Axora partner to transform the processes of ISO management system certifications for oil, gas and mining sectors

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

InfoSaaS and Axora have concluded a partnership agreement intended to transform the processes and costs of achieving and retaining information security, data protection and business compliance ISO management system certifications for companies operating in the oil, gas and mining sectors.

InfoSaaS provides SaaS software solutions for achieving and retaining multiple ISO management system certifications. By virtue of being platform-based, these solutions enable:

compliance managers (or whoever is responsible for ISO compliance within their organisation) to collaborate with colleagues on-site, and to conduct "internal audits" to ensure that standards are met ahead of any external audit; and

certification Bodies to conduct surveillance audits remotely – eliminating the need for auditors to travel to difficult-to-reach locations.

Axora works specifically with companies in the oil, gas and mining sectors, identifying technologies with the potential to shape the future of such businesses, helping them understand the key opportunity areas that sit across the value chain, and connecting them to the innovators. Several InfoSaaS solutions are available on Axora’s platform, supporting: ISO27001 (information security management), ISO9001 (quality management), ISO14001 (environmental management) and ISO18001/ISO45001 (health and safety management).

ISO management system certifications have grown in importance to organisations operating in increasingly competitive markets around the world, clearly communicating relevant or important competencies to potential customers. Demonstrating certification against industry standards and evidencing a mature approach to the protection of sensitive information and personal data have become baseline requirements in many markets and for some customers.