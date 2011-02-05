Infinigate Group names two new executives

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

The Infinigate Group, an European Value Added Distributor (VAD), of cybersecurity solutions has named two new leaders who will be jointly responsible for its plans to achieve a €1.5 billion revenue target by 2024.

Julien Antoine, a seasoned executive of the security and distribution business, joins as Chief Business Development Officer, and industry veteran Andreas Bechtold is promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

Jointly, they will work on Infinigate’s cloud and subscription business across EMEA, leading an aggressive, high growth strategy focused on organic growth and acquisitions.

The executive team appointments are a key part of the company’s plans to further strengthen its position as a leading Value Added Distributor in Europe.

Julien has held executive positions at Exclusive Networks VAD, where he was EVP Strategy and Operations and VP EMEA. He was also part of A.T. Kearney’s management consulting team.

Andreas has more than 20 years of experience in the channel, having joined Infinigate in 2000. He has been responsible for sales management in the Infinigate Group since March 2021 having previously headed up EVP Vendor Management and Value Add Services and led the DACH operations as Regional Vice President.