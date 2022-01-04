Infinigate Group announces the acquisition of D2B Informatique

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate Group announces the acquisition of D2B Informatique. D2B Informatique will bring its competencies in cybersecurity infrastructure and established relationships to enhance Infinigate’s scale, reach and capabilities. The acquisition is a significant step in Infinigate’s strategy of expansion as it extends its market reach and further strengthens its position in France as a provider of innovative and best-of breed cyber security solutions and services.

A key objective for the Infinigate Group is to continue to build its European market presence with a focus on providing hands-on business enablement for partners, through pre- and post-sales services, training, and proactive new lead generation, combined with specialist cyber security expertise.

Founded in 1989, D2B Informatique is a specialist distributor of security solutions, storage, and infrastructure. D2B Informatique has a consolidated position in France with more than 1,200 resellers. D2B Informatique is deeply embedded in the design and sale of infrastructure solutions based on partnerships with leading suppliers and a host of innovative services.