Infinigate Group Appoints Caroline Hutchins as Chief People Officer

November 2023 by Patrick LEBRETON

The Infinigate Group, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, is appointing Caroline Hutchins as the new Chief People Officer (CPO).

A senior HR professional, with extensive international experience in leading people transformation programmes across a range of sectors, including Professional Services, Retail, Wholesale and People Technology, across private, listed and private equity backed businesses, Caroline joins the Infinigate Management Team on 1 December 2023 to take charge of the company’s growing human capital and employee contingent, following its recent expansion.

With Infinigate placing a very high value on its personalised service, its human and digital dual approach to business and on its in-house expertise, the care and development of its employees is a fundamental priority and area of focus.

Infinigate’s CPO will galvanize the company’s human resources towards its ambitious goals, continuing its unbroken trend of double-digit growth for over fifteen years, supported and informed by a culture where performance, innovation and continuous learning play a crucial role.

“I’m delighted to join the Infinigate Group at such a pivotal point in its evolution and growth plan. This vibrant, dynamic company, provides unparalleled expertise to cybersecurity providers in an ever changing and growing market. I am excited to be contributing to the organisation as it capitalises on the benefits of its international culture and wide-spanning expertise. I look forward to meeting the teams and working together to embrace their passion for collaboration, personal growth and innovation”.

Klaus Schlichtherle, Chief Executive Officer of the Infinigate Group, says: “Human values are at the very heart of our business. We welcome Caroline, who will help us create the structure and environment to foster people development and enable closer, more fruitful collaboration. She will be central to ensuring our employees feel recognised as our company’s most valued resource.”