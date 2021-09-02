Inetum reinforces its expertise in cybersecurity with the acquisition of Ilex International

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Inetum (formerly Gfi), leader in digital services and solutions, cinches the acquisition of Ilex International, the n°1 developer of IAM (Identity and Access Management) software in France. A major transaction in the cybersecurity for the IT services company that is fully in line with its strategic plan UPSCALE23. The Group, which is present in 26 countries, integrates some of the best players in the digital ecosystem to consolidate its capacity to intervene in cybersecurity and to help its clients make the most of digital flow.

Ilex International, France’s leading developer of identity and access management software

In world riddled with constant challenges related to cybersecurity, which is one of the pillars of its UPSCALE23 strategy, Inetum acquires Ilex International, the number 1 French vendor of IAM (Identity & Access Management) software.

Ilex International has over the past 30 years and more developed a strong and extensive expertise in information systems by establishing partnerships with mainly large corporate accounts, but also numerous mid-cap companies. By supporting its customers from various business sectors such as banking and insurance, defence, healthcare, media, energies, and retail, Ilex International today enables more than 14 million users to benefit from its IAM solutions in France and worldwide.

The upgradable Ilex International platform gives companies an overall view of their IAM needs and offers a comprehensive response to each of their challenges. This approach guarantees a 360° strategy for access management (Ilex Access Management) as well as identity and rights management (Ilex Identity Management). Through progressive, sequenced implementation, the Ilex International platform reinforces and improves the user experience and adapts perfectly to heterogenous environments.

A key step for Inetum in its strategic UPSCALE23 plan

The acquisition of the leading IAM software vendor will allow Inetum to pursue the development of its Software offer on the cybersecurity market, and will help to reinforce its strategic 5-year plan. It is a comprehensive and unique value proposition which matches its UPSCLE23 plan that will be rolled out in all countries where Inetum is present.

The acquisition will lead to the creation of a new specialised Cybersecurity sector within Inetum’s Software Business Line. It will serve as a significant leverage for the Group’s cyber practices thanks to proven expertise on the topic in terms of consulting and services to its clients, and in each of the countries where the IT services company is present.