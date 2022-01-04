Inetum consolidates its partnership with Snowflake

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Inetum (formerly Gfi) is pursuing its growth in the Data market. To develop more use cases, data-platform management, and data governance, the Group is consolidating its strategic partnership with Data Cloud developer Snowflake.

Guarantee top-notch delivery

Inetum has reached its objective of advancing to Premier status in Snowflake’s Partner Development Program and has implemented a 4-month programme to get Inetum experts on board this select undertaking.

Tightening its collaboration with the vendor – on the French market initially – will give Inetum a unique hold on the solution and its positioning. Inetum has also accelerated Snowflake Fundamentals and Advanced training for its clients that are implementing and migrating to the solution. The Group now has a team of more than 30 consultants and experts who are trained in the solution to guarantee first-rate delivery.

A valuable player on the market

By continuing to intensify training and certifications, Inetum will assert its position as a vital player on the market.

Inetum has also announced that a first application study is under way to see how the Snowflake solution can be used to produce ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) reports and analyses.