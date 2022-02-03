IndyKite soars ahead with launch of an identity platform

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

IndyKite announced the launch of IndyKite.id, its digital identity solution to the market, just four months after its commercial debut.

Offering a more secure and more private identity management system for large enterprises and built on a knowledge graph data model, IndyKite.id has already attracted high-profile clients in the US and Europe across verticals such as finance, education and technology.

Founded by Lasse Andresen, ex-founder of ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG), and boasting an elite team of digital identity experts, IndyKite has also raised another $8 million USD in a new Seed financing round - taking total investment to over $10 million USD in less than 12 months. With three offices worldwide, the company is growing quickly, building towards a team of 60.

The seed round, led by Molten Ventures with Alliance Ventures and Speedinvest in support, will see a significant expansion of the team, with a major focus on driving core platform and product development.

Cloud-native and with the Identity Knowledge Graph (™) at its core, IndyKite.id is providing decentralized identity and dynamic and granular authorization services for large enterprises.

This enables organisations to map every person, device, and asset across an organization or network, uncovering rich contextual insights and driving value via hyper-personalization, recommendations, and more.

Launching alongside, IndyKite’s open source digital identity wallet – IndyKite.me – will be available to organizations who want to allow end-clients the means to identify themselves and control which data is shared. Through the wallet, end-consumers can identify and onboard themselves or provide trusted, secure and private confirmation for sharing of their personal information – in line with EU privacy and data protection standards.

IndyKite has a number of additional services as well as an open source developer community also launching in 2022.