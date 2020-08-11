Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Index Exchange Partners with White Ops to Deliver Invalid Traffic Protection Against Sophisticated Bots

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Index Exchange and White Ops announced an expanded partnership that enhances Index Exchange’s global inventory across all channels and regions.

Through White Ops’ comprehensive protection, the partnership protects the entirety of Index Exchange’s global inventory. It allows buyers to purchase from IX’s emerging channels, such as mobile app and Connected TV (CTV), with confidence that its supply chain is protected against invalid traffic before a bid request is ever sent to a DSP and made eligible.

Index Exchange is committed to maintaining high quality standards no matter the channel, and with consumer habits shifting and time being spent across a multitude of digital devices, the importance of remaining vigilant against fraudsters is more important than ever. White Ops’ Bot Mitigation Platform provides the most robust ad fraud prevention solution in the market with a focus on the most sophisticated bots, guaranteeing the cleanest exchange possible.

This partnership brings the full capabilities of the White Ops Advertising Integrity solution - which prevents ad fraud pre-bid across desktop, mobile and CTV platforms - to all advertising efforts passing through the IX marketplace, a crucial element as IX continues to scale its omnichannel capabilities.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 