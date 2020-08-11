Index Exchange Partners with White Ops to Deliver Invalid Traffic Protection Against Sophisticated Bots

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Through White Ops’ comprehensive protection, the partnership protects the entirety of Index Exchange’s global inventory. It allows buyers to purchase from IX’s emerging channels, such as mobile app and Connected TV (CTV), with confidence that its supply chain is protected against invalid traffic before a bid request is ever sent to a DSP and made eligible.

Index Exchange is committed to maintaining high quality standards no matter the channel, and with consumer habits shifting and time being spent across a multitude of digital devices, the importance of remaining vigilant against fraudsters is more important than ever. White Ops’ Bot Mitigation Platform provides the most robust ad fraud prevention solution in the market with a focus on the most sophisticated bots, guaranteeing the cleanest exchange possible.

This partnership brings the full capabilities of the White Ops Advertising Integrity solution - which prevents ad fraud pre-bid across desktop, mobile and CTV platforms - to all advertising efforts passing through the IX marketplace, a crucial element as IX continues to scale its omnichannel capabilities.