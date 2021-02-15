Index Engines Releases Developer Kit for Integration of Data Integrity Software CyberSense

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Index Engines released an API-based developer’s kit to support the integration of its industry-leading CyberSense software’s analytics and reporting into third-party backup and storage platforms.

CyberSense delivers API’s that support full-content indexing of data, alerts if suspect corruption is detected, reporting to diagnose attacks and support recovery and more.

API’s are available to initiate indexing jobs for data in both primary and backup storage environments via NFS/CIFS or NDMP protocols. CyberSense can directly index files in backup images, including Dell EMC NetWorker/Avamar, Veritas NetBackup, IBM Spectrum Protect, and Commvault without the need to rehydrate the data.

CyberSense indexes at the content level, collecting over 100 statistics indicative of data corruption, and uses machine learning to check the integrity of files and databases as well as compares how content changes between file observations to determine if there has been corruption due to a cyberattack. Using full content-based analytics and machine leaning, CyberSense uncovers signs of encryption and corruption to determine if suspect behavior occurred.

CyberSense also provides post-attack forensic reporting that allows rapid diagnosis and recovery from an attack. These reports provide information that include the attack vector utilized, the files that have signs of corruption, the location and owner of these files, and the last good version of the files contained in previous backups. These reports provide the level of intelligence needed to significantly streamline the recovery process.

CyberSense is a market leader due to the unique ability to deliver full content-based analytics at scale on data in backup formats as well as primary storage. Full-content-based analytics provide a 99.5% level of confidence that suspect corruption is detected, far superior to other solutions that are only able to deliver metadata-level analysis.

Metadata-based solutions can only detect a small portion of attacks that occur. And as cyber criminals get more sophisticated, they will hide their tracks and corrupt data in more advanced ways that could avoid changes in metadata or stay under the radar of today’s real time protection software. CyberSense’s full-content-based analytics deliver a high level of confidence that even the most sophisticated attacks are detected and false positives and negatives are minimized.

Index Engines API’s available for CyberSense include the following highlights:

Administration

Initiate an indexing job, targeting specific file locations/servers.

Support for indexing of file shares via NFS/CIFS/NDMP.

Support for direct indexing of backup images including Dell EMC NetWorker/Avamar, - Veritas NetBackup, IBM Spectrum Protect, and Commvault as well as virtual backups.

Alerting

Ability to query for an alert when suspect signs of corruption are detected.

Detailed analytics including the suspect attack vector.

Reporting

Detailed listing of suspect corrupted files, including full filename and path.

Report on the last good version of the files and databases.

Reports on the specific backup sets containing pre-attack files needed for recovery.

Availability

Index Engines API’s for CyberSense are available immediately to partners who would like to integrate analytics, machine learning, reports and diagnosis capabilities with their storage and backup platforms.