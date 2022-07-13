Search
Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

CybelAngel, the external risk protection solution, and 2021 Gartner “Best of Breed” for Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS), released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that a composite CybelAngel customer achieved a 359% return on investment over three years, reduces cyber insurance premiums by 10%, and avoids two major data breaches annually.

Cybersecurity teams use CybelAngel to detect business-critical data, devices, and assets exposed outside the enterprise’s security perimeter – before the exposure can be weaponized. The solution incorporates an unprecedented combination of advanced machine learning algorithms combined with expert analysis to alert teams to only the most critical findings, and provide remediation at the touch of a button.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed four representative customers with experience using CybelAngel. Key results from the investment include saving cyber insurance premiums, avoiding the need to hire additional security analysts, and avoiding the expenses associated with data breaches.

According to the study, the composite CybelAngel customer experienced benefits such as a 359% ROI over three years and also:

· A 10% decrease in cyber insurance premiums

· Avoidance of two major data breaches worth $2.1 million

· Analyst services equivalent to two FTEs - a $860K value over three years

· Improved governance and partner cybersecurity practices

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of a global commercial real estate services firm, included in the research said, “We made this investment in order to maintain stability and potentially avoid larger-scale incidents. This space is constantly evolving. Cybersecurity three years ago wasn’t the same as it is today.”




